CEO of Anthropic warns against AI deregulation

Jun 6, 2025, 6:41am EDT
Dario Amodei.
Dario Amodei. Wikimedia Creative Commons photo/TechCrunch/CC BY 2.0

The CEO of artificial intelligence company Anthropic called on the White House to drop its plan to limit AI regulation.

Dario Amodei said a provision in President Donald Trump’s bill to place a 10-year moratorium on state-level regulation of AI was “far too blunt” with AI advancing “head-spinningly fast.”

He called instead for a national framework requiring leading firms to disclose their safety policies and efforts to reduce AI risk.

Amodei — who warned last week that technology could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs in five years — is not the only AI boss calling for regulation of the technology: DeepMind’s leader recently called for internationally agreed rules to implement safeguards across borders.

Tom Chivers
