Senior Trump DOJ official expected to depart, run for Texas AG

Senior Department of Justice official Aaron Reitz is expected to depart the Trump administration as soon as next week and pursue a run for Texas attorney general, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Reitz currently serves as the assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy. Confirmed at the end of March on a party-line vote, Reitz has focused at DOJ on recommending legal actions aimed at pushing corporations to end certain DEI initiatives, as well as other priorities.

Trump described Reitz as “a true MAGA warrior” when announcing his nomination in December. Prior to the DOJ, Reitz served as chief of staff to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and also worked as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s deputy. Paxton recently announced a challenge to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Reitz, the DOJ, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.