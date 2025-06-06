NATO agrees ambitious defense spending expansion

NATO leaders agreed their most ambitious military expansion since the Cold War.

The US and NATO leadership are pushing to increase the alliance’s spending target from 2% of each member country’s GDP to 5%, including 1.5% on related defense expenditures such as logistics and cybersecurity.

While major countries such as the UK are holding out on the higher target, arguing that the priority should be pushing all allies to meet their existing commitment, the deal is expected to be finalized in a summit this month.

The alliance also pledged a five-fold increase in surface-to-air defense systems, and set out a detailed list of each country’s specific contributions to NATO’s military capabilities.