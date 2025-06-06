Japan’s rice shortage puts pressure on politicians

Japan’s rice shortage continued to bite, with citizens queuing for hours and prices at an all-time high.

The government released 300,000 tons of rice from its strategic reserve three weeks ago to rein in prices, which have been driven up by a combination of a poor harvest in 2023 and an end to decades-long deflation, but the effect has been limited.

The prime minister has set up an emergency committee to discuss rice policy reform, but it is complicated by longstanding rules protecting farmers from competition, including limits on rice imports: Farmers make up less than 1% of Japan’s population but are a powerful political lobby, and the food staple’s inflation is creating political pressure ahead of July elections.