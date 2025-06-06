Harvard wins temporary reprieve from Trump’s foreign student ban

Harvard University secured a temporary order blocking President Donald Trump’s proclamation that sought to bar international students from attending the institution.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that enforcing the proclamation to restrict student visas would cause “immediate and irreparable injury” to Harvard, which has more than 7,000 international students and researchers. She set a hearing for June 16.

When the administration announced the proclamation on Wednesday, Trump argued that Harvard’s failure to disclose information on international student misconduct threatened national security.