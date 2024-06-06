SpaceX Starship makes first splashdown, a major milestone for Elon Musk’s megarocket

SpaceX’s much-hyped fourth test of its Starship megarocket ended in success on Thursday.

The Starship successfully entered orbit and then re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, and eventually splashed down in the Indian Ocean for the first time, Space X said. The ship’s Super Heavy booster system also spashed down successfully.

Elon Musk’s rocket company first tried to launch Starship in 2023: The test ended in flames, prompting months of federal safety investigations. Since then, Starship has flown twice and shown progress toward becoming a usable rocket each time.

SpaceX said that Thursday’s test aimed to prove “the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy,” the spacecraft’s booster, from orbit to Earth. Once it’s proven safe and reliable, NASA plans to use Starship as part of its effort to return humans to the moon.