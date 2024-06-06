Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ordered to prison by July 1

A federal judge Thursday ordered former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison on July 1 to begin his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 committee. The committee investigated former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power after the 2020 election.

Bannon was sentenced in October 2022 on contempt of Congress charges, but the judge allowed him to remain free during the appeals process. Last month, Bannon lost the first round of appeals.

Speaking outside the court on Thursday, Bannon said the ruling was “about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down President Trump.”

AD

“There is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he added, saying he plans to appeal his case before the US Supreme Court.

Another former Trump aide, Peter Navarro, is currently serving his contempt-of-Congress sentence, also for ignoring subpoenas from the committee.