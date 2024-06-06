European Central Bank cuts interest rates ahead of US Fed

The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years on Thursday by 0.25%, a decision that it said reflected the improved inflation outlook across the Eurozone.

But the ECB warned inflation is forecast to remain above the 2% target into 2025, and declined to indicate whether there would be further rate cuts when the Bank next meets in July.

The ECB cuts come after Canada snipped its interest rates on Wednesday, to 4.75%, down from 5%. Forecasters expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, Reuters reported.