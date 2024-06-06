EU looks to own budget as collateral for Ukraine loan amid concerns over US plans

The European Union is mulling using interest payments from frozen Russian assets to provide Kyiv with a multibillion-dollar loan, with its own budget as collateral, in a move that would allow it to send money to Ukraine independently of the United States.

The plan is still under discussion ahead of next week’s G7 summit as while some EU officials have voiced concerns over Washington’s separate proposal on Western governments jointly securing the loan, others prefer this option than the EU going alone, Politico reported.