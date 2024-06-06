Ethiopia’s transition to green mobility encounters headwinds amid economic slowdown

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia inaugurated its biggest electric vehicle factory in Debre Berhan in the Amhara region on Tuesday, as part of an ambitious strategy to turn the country into a leading player in green mobility on the continent.

But this latest development comes as the Ethiopian government faces economic challenges and limited financial capacity that has delayed the completion of government priority projects scattered around the country. This includes the $5 billion Grand Renaissance Dam, which would help upgrade the electricity network needed to power a rising influx of EVs.

With the Horn of Africa nation facing a large economic deficit, skeptics are questioning if Ethiopia has the capability or the resources to execute such an ambitious project. Addis Ababa is displacing citizens and gutting neighborhoods to pave the way for skyscrapers and EV charging stations, part of an effort to make the capital “The East African Dubai.”