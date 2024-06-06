Chinese medical company linked to army scientists in investigation

Employees of Chinese pharmaceutical company WuXi AppTec have been linked to China’s People Liberation Army in a new Reuters investigation. In particular, WuXi AppTec co-invented altitude sickness treatments with army scientists, the report found, a priority for China’s military in the Himalayas.

According to public patent records and science papers, 10 patent filings from 2018 to 2023 listed six WuXi AppTec’s staff and six scientists at the PLA General Hospital in Beijing as the drug’s co-inventors. The PLA General Hospital serves as China’s top military medical school and research center.

WuXi AppTec and its sister company WuXi Biologics have faced increasing pressure in the US as lawmakers hope to restrict American businesses from working with Chinese “biotechnology companies of concern” on intellectual property and national security grounds. Under the US’ BIOSECURE Act, drugmakers have until 2032 to cut ties with Chinese companies.