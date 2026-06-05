Trump pitches farmers in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will touch down in Wisconsin on Friday for an event aimed at the state’s farmers, as he seeks to shore up support among a constituency bruised by tariffs and the Iran war.

Trump last appeared in Wisconsin during the 2024 campaign, and the White House tells Semafor that his speech will highlight the administration’s policies addressing farmers.

Trump will tout initiatives to deliver “lower input costs, new trade markets, less red tape, a stronger farm safety net, a doubled death tax exemption, no taxes on rural property loan interest, and new Rural Opportunity Zones,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., who faces a tough reelection battle, plans to join Trump on Friday.

Trump’s aides want him to lean into domestic travel, even as he continues to grapple with foreign policy decisions that have turned off voters and impacted Republicans’ affordability messaging.