Exclusive / Kalshi asks paid influencers to delete posts sowing doubts over LA mayoral election

The Scoop
Kalshi on Friday asked some of its paid political influencers to remove X posts that sowed doubt about the integrity of the Los Angeles mayoral election while promoting Kalshi odds, a spokesperson told Semafor.
Earlier this week X user Gunther Eagleman, a MAGA influencer with 1.7 million followers, wrote a series of posts claiming that the Los Angeles mayoral election was being stolen from Spencer Pratt.
“Is CA cheating to get Spencer Pratt out?” he wrote in a post, quote tweeting Kalshi prediction market odds on who would advance in the LA mayoral election.
“They’re stealing it, aren’t they?” Eagleman said in another post viewed by hundreds of thousands of users.
Despite their virality on X, such posts wouldn’t stand out much in a political world where paranoia about election integrity is the hallmark trait of the highest ranking US government official. But the posts noted that they were part of a paid partnership with Kalshi, the prediction market where users can wager on which candidate would emerge winners from this week’s primary election.
Kalshi and Polymarket have enlisted hundreds of paid influencers to share odds, ginning up interest in trading on the outcomes of everything from sporting events to political races to odds of public figures saying certain words. But in recent days, some of their paid political influencers shared posts promoting election fraud conspiracies.
Over the past several days, right-leaning political influencers have expressed dismay at former Hills cast member Spencer Pratt’s underperformance in the Los Angeles mayoral election, as he competes with LA City Council member Nithya Raman to appear on the ballot in the general election.
“Notice how the mail-in ballots that come in last second always end up voting Democrat,” streamer Kangmin Lee said in a post quoting Polymarket and labeled paid partnership. “Totally a coincidence, nothing to see here.”
“The public has so little faith in California’s elections that they just assume Democrats are going to dramatically rig it with questionable ballot counting DAYS after Election Day,” conservative influencer Benny Johnson said in a post also quoting Polymarket and labeled similarly.
“I need someone to explain to me how EVERY SINGLE VOTE that comes in “late” to California ...nearly 100% of them...Go to ANYONE but Spencer Pratt,” Matt Van Swol tweeted alongside Kalshi odds. “How the hell does that happen? Isn’t that LITERALLY impossible?!!!!”
Some of the posts seemed to go too far for Kalshi.
In a statement on Friday, Kalshi told Semafor it had asked the users, including Eagleman and Swol, to remove the posts. When Semafor checked on Friday, all three posts were removed.
“We’ve asked these to be taken down, as they violate our affiliate marketing policies,” Dani Lever, a spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Polymarket did not respond to Semafor’s request for comment. Semafor also reached out to several political influencers including Johnson, Lee, and others to ask if because they believed the election was stolen, users who wagered on a victory from Pratt should receive refunds for their trades. They did not immediately respond.
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The View from Sacramento
The California election fraud theories have gotten the attention of state Democrats. In recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed back against interference theories online, criticizing X for algorithmically promoting claims about election tampering.
In a statement to Semafor, a spokesperson for Newsom criticized prediction markets for sponsoring claims that undermined election integrity in the state. “Engaging in election misinformation or disinformation to undermine the confidence in our elections is disgusting and should be called out – doing so for profit is sick and if that is truly the case, additional conversations need to happen, particularly ahead of the November 2026 midterms where there could be even more opportunities to sow distrust in our democracy,” the statement said.
Know More
Since the Federal Trade Commission signaled it would allow prediction markets to operate more freely, Kalshi and Polymarket have each enlisted armies of influencers, largely on X, for paid partnerships sharing prediction market data. On Friday, Politico reported that the chief marketing officer of Polymarket paid political influencers out of his personal Paypal account, shelling out $350,000 last year to online personalities like Nick Shirley, Brian Krassenstein, and Riley Gaines.
The organizations also have partnerships with many news organizations to incorporate prediction market data into broadcasts and editorial content. Dow Jones and Substack have both inked partnership deals with Polymarket, while Fox News, CNBC, and CNN have partnered with Kalshi on incorporating prediction market data into real-time news tickers and editorial products.
Josh Billinson contributed reporting.
Notable
- The Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating George Santos for insider trading on Kalshi, NPR reported. The former congressman allegedly gamed the prediction market by posting a video saying he would attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, and then placing bets that he wouldn’t show up.