How one Tennessee student started a red-state anti-Pride push

In red states, Republican leaders have moved with their voters — and with social conservative leaders who did not always get traction as support for gay rights surged.

In 2023, as Derrick was brainstorming her Tennessee resolution, the conservative intellectual Robert P. George launched a campaign for “Fidelity Month” in June. On his now defunct podcast, future Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed the idea as a “thoughtful response to Pride Month.”

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George himself didn’t put it like that, but Republican governors and legislators who’ve commemorated a pro-family month have been criticized by LGBTQ groups. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders collaborated with George for her state’s proclamation, which endorsed “practices that encourage virtue, commitment, responsibility, and shared moral foundations.” (It didn’t specify what those practices were.)

“She pursued this initiative to highlight Arkansas’ commitment to the values that make America great: not pride in oneself but fidelity to family, country, and God,” said Sam Dubke, the governor’s spokesman.

Utah’s proclamation, which endorsed “dedication to faith, family and country,” was also somewhat unspecific. But activists saw it as Gov. Spencer Cox’s latest shift on support for LGBTQ rights.

Ten years ago, then-Lieutenant Governor Cox tearfully addressed a Pride event in Salt Lake City, apologizing for not having treated gay people “with the kindness, dignity, and respect — the love that they deserved.” Elected governor in 2020, he declared “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

But 2024, when he faced a serious primary challenge, Cox skipped the declaration and commemorated a “Month of Bridge Building.” One year later, he allowed the GOP legislature to ban Pride flags (and other “political”) flags on public property.

Cox did not make further public announcements about the Fidelity Month decision, and his office did not respond to questions about it.

Other Republican governors have been similarly quiet about the reasons for their Pride Month alternatives. After Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed the Nuclear Family Month proclamation, he denied that it was a veiled answer to LGBTQ Pride.

“There’s no message, other than that the nuclear family is important,” Braun told reporters. Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith had a different spin on it, thanking Braun for “sharing heaven’s truth” and helping to “take back the rainbow.”

The Trump administration has shown more of its cards, and more openness about erasing some pro-LGBTQ decisions by prior administrations. Last year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth renamed the USS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler named for the late LGBTQ icon, explaining that he was taking “politics” out of the process.

The president has proclaimed “Title IX Month” twice now with a message that “the days of allowing men in women’s sports and private spaces are over.” And when asked about a potential Pride Month declaration, the White House has ignored the rainbow-skeptical premise of the question.

“I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last year.