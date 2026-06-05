Exclusive / Democrats grapple with latest Platner hits

Graham Platner is facing more damaging revelations about his background — and Senate Democrats are grappling with the fallout in the race for the must-win seat in Maine.

The New York Times reported that a former girlfriend said Platner had long known the skull tattoo on his chest was a Nazi image, and that he left marks on her and said he would rape intruders.

Platner denied those allegations, calling them “politically motivated.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declined to answer questions. Other senators told Semafor they hadn’t read the report — including Platner backer Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., more than two hours after it published.

“The people of Maine recognize that he’s somebody who’s fighting for working people, unlike the incumbent. But I haven’t seen it,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Still, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., said like all candidates, Platner needs “to be honest with voters and take questions and make themselves available.”