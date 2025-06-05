Events Email Briefings
Wall Street’s animal spirits start to stir — selectively

Jun 5, 2025, 1:30pm EDT
A view shows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Wall Street entrance in New York City.
REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

Wall Street’s animal spirits are poking their heads out, but not far.

A flurry of mergers have spurred cautious optimism among dealmakers who had been steeling for a dull year and slim bonuses. But recent transactions fall roughly into two camps, neither brimming with nerve: tuck-in deals where sellers are willing to swallow a valuation cut, and deals between counterparties that know each other well.

Salesforce is buying Informatica for $2 billion less than the two companies discussed last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, while ServiceNow struck a $2.9 billion deal for an AI assistant that was valued at $2.1 billion four years ago. One of the biggest deals this quarter was a $19 billion merger of equals between two industrial-process businesses, announced yesterday. We “have worked together for many years,” Flowserve CEO R. Scott Rowe said of the transaction. It’s a similar story at Dicks’, which struck a $2.4 billion deal for longtime competitor Foot Locker.

Several long-awaited IPOs have launched to warm receptions. Circle’s debut Thursday shows that bankers, if anything, are underestimating investor demand for the right kind of businesses: long-established and in favor with the government (Profitability helps, but isn’t crucial: CoreWeave shares are up 240% since IPO.)

Whether regulators will encourage these tentative steps is an open question. HPE’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper remains up in the air, and the populist tendencies of the Trump administration are most visible in its skeptical approach to corporate power and consolidation.

Rohan Goswami
