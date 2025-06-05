US vetoes UN ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The US vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

All 14 other members backed the measure, but the US voted against, saying that the wording did not condemn Hamas.

US-Israel relations have cooled in recent months — President Donald Trump did not visit the country during his recent Middle East tour, and his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is tense, with disagreements including over the best way to deal with Iran.

But Washington remains firmly behind Israel on the war, to the frustration of the UN: Its humanitarian chief said the scenes of people being “shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat” were “horrifying.”