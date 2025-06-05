Trump, Musk feud explodes into the open

A clash between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk burst into the open Thursday, as disagreements over Republicans’ spending bill quickly morphed into a personal feud.

Musk, once a close Trump ally and adviser, has repeatedly criticized the Trump-backed package. Trump said Thursday that he was “disappointed” in Musk’s pushback, and threatened to cut government contracts and subsidies for the tech mogul’s businesses, which include SpaceX and Tesla. Musk said Trump wouldn’t have won the White House without his support.

“This tension is about more than just a bromance falling apart,” WIRED wrote: Republicans fear Musk’s criticism could drag down a key part of Trump’s legislative agenda.