Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump holds phone call with Xi, Chinese media says

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Jun 5, 2025, 9:27am EDT
politics
US President Donald Trump meets with China’s Xi Jinping.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Thursday, China’s state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the call came at the request of Washington.

The talks come amid persistent tension between the world’s two largest economies, and after Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, that the Chinese leader was “extremely hard to make a deal with.”

The phone call is the first time that Trump and Xi are confirmed to have spoken since the US leader’s return to office in January. Since then, the pair had slapped huge tariffs on each other, before agreeing a truce last month.

AD
AD