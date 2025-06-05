Trump holds phone call with Xi, Chinese media says

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Thursday, China’s state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the call came at the request of Washington.

The talks come amid persistent tension between the world’s two largest economies, and after Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, that the Chinese leader was “extremely hard to make a deal with.”

The phone call is the first time that Trump and Xi are confirmed to have spoken since the US leader’s return to office in January. Since then, the pair had slapped huge tariffs on each other, before agreeing a truce last month.