Trump bans US travel for nationals of 12 countries

President Donald Trump signed an order banning nationals of 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, from entering the US, and imposed heavy restrictions on citizens of a further seven nations.

A similar policy in Trump’s first term targeted migrants from mostly Muslim countries, but hit legal roadblocks; the new approach, which the White House said was driven by national security, is more robust, experts told The New York Times. Trump said Sunday’s attack by an Egyptian man in Colorado underscored the “extreme dangers” of foreign nationals, although Egypt was not on the list of banned countries.

A broader immigration crackdown has also swept up elite American universities: Trump on Wednesday suspended visas for those studying at Harvard.