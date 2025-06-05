Stablecoin issuer Circle soars in public market debut

Shares of stablecoin issuer Circle soared in its NYSE debut today, a validation of crypto’s newfound importance to the American financial system and a symptom of investors starved for new issuances during a long IPO drought.

Trading in the stock was halting just seconds after it began after the stock, which had been sold last night to IPO investors for $31 a share, opened at $69 and soared to nearly $76. The $31 price was below where Circle was previously valued by private investors.

In an interview off the NYSE trading floor with Semafor, CEO Jeremy Allaire said he worried that if the US doesn’t create a trusted and useful digital dollar — something his company’s main product, USD Coin, aims to be — it might lose the “digital currency space race” to China, which has a formidable lead over the US with its digital yuan.

“The digital dollar should be the highest utility money in the world,” he said. “We are believers in the strength and continued preeminence of the dollar in the global financial system, and in the internet financial system that’s being built up.”

It’s the digital version of a broader debate about the future of the dollar, as the global economy fractures under trade and geopolitical tensions. It’s also a politically expedient play for Allaire’s company, which, as the Financial Times notes, is quite exposed to the whims of central banks. A rival stablecoin issuer, Tether, has also latched onto the US-China rivalry.