Chinese pullback reshapes African energy investment landscape

A steep decline in Chinese development finance is reshaping how energy projects are funded across Africa, accelerating a shift toward private capital and clean energy solutions, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.

Chinese development finance institutions (DFIs) — once pivotal players in African infrastructure — have slashed their energy investments on the continent by more than 85% since 2015. Their retreat contributed to an overall one-third drop in public and DFI funding for African energy, falling to just $20 billion in 2024 from $28 billion in 2015, said the IEA in its World Energy Investment 2025 report.

Private investors are stepping up — though selectively. Total private investment in clean energy has more than doubled, to nearly $40 billion in 2024 from $17 billion in 2019. Solar power, now the lowest-cost source of energy in many African markets thanks to global cost declines, has led the charge. Low-emissions energy made up about 40% of total clean energy investment last year.