World’s largest solar farm brings China’s Uyghurs into spotlight

China opened the world’s largest solar farm in Xinjiang on Monday. Spanning some 200,000 acres, the plant is capable of producing an estimated 6.09 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year — enough to meet the energy demands of entire countries, like Papua New Guinea or Luxembourg.

The solar farm is a testament to China’s dominance in the global green energy industry and China’s commitment to rapidly decarbonize. But Beijing’s reliance on Xinjiang as a green energy hub undermines that reputation due to the continued suppression of the Uyghur people.