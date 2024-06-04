World may not triple renewables by 2030, but it’s still ‘achievable,’ energy agency says

At the current rate of renewable energy capacity expansion, the world may not triple renewable energy production by 2030, a goal set at COP28 in 2023, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.

Only 14 countries have explicit national commitments to reach this target by 2030, the report found, which would account for just 12% of the worldwide goal. But, the IEA said, the 2030 target is still “achievable.” Current sub-national government plans to expand production would cover 70% of the expansion needed to hit the target globally.