Jun 5, 2024, 12:59pm EDT
business

The World of Work

This year’s State of the Global Workplace Report from Gallup shows us that pandemic-era trends are continuing to reshape how employees across industries, and the world at work, feel, and plan for their futures.

Join Semafor’s senior editors for a convening of policymakers and business leaders to discuss the latest Gallup data and what it means for economic growth, business investment, public health, and the role leaders play in encouraging a healthier work-life balance.

