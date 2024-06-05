Russia and Sudan negotiate over weapons-for-port deal

A Sudanese delegation arrived in Russia for talks this week for what Sudanese officials have said is a trip aimed at finalizing an agreement that would grant Russia their first African port.

A senior Sudanese army official said in an interview last month the delegation will conclude a deal in which the Kremlin will offer “vital weapons and munitions” to Sudan in exchange for a “logistics supply point.”

The agreement fulfills a Kremlin ambition to establish a warm water port on Sudan’s strategically important Red Sea coast; a previous deal was halted after a military coup in Sudan in 2019.