New poll finds Europeans think America will leave them out to dry

Only 6% of Western Europeans see the United States as a “very reliable” guarantor of European security over the next decade, according to a new survey released Wednesday, underscoring increasing worries about a trend of US isolationism.

The survey from the Eurasia Group’s Institute for Global Affairs of 3,360 people found that 46% of Western Europeans — respondents from the UK, Germany, and France — view the US as somewhat reliable in its security commitments, while another 36% rate the US as somewhat unreliable and 10% believe the US cannot be relied on at all to protect Europe in the next decade.

The French and Germans polled were the most skeptical of US security commitments; half of the French respondents, for instance, replied that the US is either somewhat or very unreliable. Meanwhile, US respondents were much more likely to rate their own country as a very reliable guarantor of European security, with 24% saying so.

The data — which comes days before President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and weeks before a NATO summit in Washington — may be influenced by the US presidential race. Former President Donald Trump has criticized NATO member countries for not meeting defense spending targets and suggested the US under his administration would not defend allies whose defense budget falls short of NATO’s 2% GDP goal.

Strong majorities in all three European countries and the US said Europe should be primarily responsible for its own defense, while significant percentages — including nearly a third of those surveyed in France — said Europe should solely manage its own defense and broker a “more neutral relationship” with the US.