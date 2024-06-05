India’s Modi wins ‘unanimous’ backing of BJP-led alliance to lead coalition government

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have won India’s election, and on Wednesday, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said they “unanimously” back Modi for a third term as prime minister in a coalition government.

The agreement came after Modi’s BJP party lost an outright majority in the election and ceded several key seats in party strongholds to the opposition.

The opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc has so far refused to concede the election. And the smaller parties in the NDA — the Telugu Desam and Janata Dal (United) parties — reportedly demanded concessions from the BJP to join the coalition.

Modi is expected to be sworn in as prime minister on June 8.