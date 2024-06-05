Crisis of gender violence confronts Mexico’s first woman leader as female mayor gunned down

Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum is the country’s first female leader. When she officially takes office in October, a potential top priority on her agenda could be Mexico’s ongoing crisis of violence, particularly against women.

Women are better represented in Mexican politics now than at any time in living memory, thanks in part to a constitutional amendment that mandates gender parity in candidacy nominations. But some 10 women and girls are estimated to be killed every day in Mexico, many by their intimate partners or family members, according to government data. And on Tuesday, a Mexican mayor, Yolanda Sánchez of Cotija city, was killed by gunmen.