UN nuclear watchdog criticizes Iran for lack of transparency

Tensions between Western nations and Iran grew after the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution criticizing Iran for its lack of transparency about its nuclear program.

A draft version of the censure resolution called on Tehran to explain the discovery of uranium traces at two undeclared locations in Iran, allow IAEA inspectors who have been banned from the country to resume their work, and to reconnect cameras at several nuclear sites, AFP reported. The resolution was passed with a vote of 20-2, with 12 abstentions and one country not voting.

Iran has vowed to respond “accordingly” to the resolution.