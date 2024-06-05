First head-to-head debate of UK election offers ‘more heat than light’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traded blows with the opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer on Tuesday in the first one-on-one TV debate of the general election.

Sunak’s Conservative Party is trailing in the polls behind Labour and some experts have predicted it may face a wipeout in the July 4 poll after holding office for 14 years.

The two opponents sparred over taxation, public services, and defense. A moment of rare agreement came when both leaders said they were willing to work with Donald Trump if he is reelected as US president in November.