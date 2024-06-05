Mexico’s new president inherits López Obrador’s troubled climate legacy

Mexico’s new President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum is the country’s first female and Jewish leader, but she is also the first former climate scientist to take charge of the country.

It is too early to tell to what extent her academic background will guide the country’s energy and climate policy during Sheinbaum’s presidency, but experts agree that she is inheriting an oil-dependent state that has slowed progress toward its renewable energy goals under her predecessor and mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



