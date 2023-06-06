Prince Harry testifies in newspaper phone hacking trial

Britain’s Prince Harry is giving evidence in a case brought by more than 100 claimants against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which is accused of using illegal methods to get stories.

The case alleges the newspaper chain employed illicit tactics including the use of private investigators and phone hacking — a method of accessing and listening to a subject's voicemail — to gain insider information.

The prince’s appearance marks the first time in 130 years that a senior royal has given evidence in court, a break with the royal family’s traditional silence about their private matters.