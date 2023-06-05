Policy Brief: What a permitting reform deal could look like

Energy permitting reform could be the next big item on Congress’s bipartisan to-do list, after both Democrats and Republicans saw some of their top priorities on the issue left out of last week’s debt ceiling bill. Semafor is setting the table with our own event on Tuesday, as well as related content all week.

What could a deal look like? Democrats want to make building electric transmission lines easier in order to hook more renewables to the grid, while Republicans want to clear regulatory roadblocks for new fossil fuel pipelines. ”You can see how a bipartisan deal comes together with that basic trade,” says Xan Fishman, director of energy policy and carbon management at the Bipartisan Policy Center.