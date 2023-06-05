The Indian Railways had 310,000 jobs vacant before train crash

A three-train collision on Friday in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has killed nearly 300 people and injured thousands. As the investigation continues, officials have pointed to an electronic signal system error as a possible reason for the crash.

Meanwhile, politicians are seeking answers from the government about issues that led to the crash, including the high number of job vacancies at the rail agency, which has over 1 million employees.

In the agency's East Coast zone, where the crash happened, over 8,000 posts are vacant, according to a letter the leader of India's opposition party sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the crash. Members of the party have called for the resignation of the country's rail minister.

In another zone, almost half of the job vacancies are safety-related positions.