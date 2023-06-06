CNN's PR team will no longer report to Chris Licht

During a Monday morning call with staffers, Licht acknowledged that The Atlantic story had caused issues for the network, calling the experience “tremendously humbling” and saying he did not recognize himself in the profile

“I fully recognize that this news cycle and my role in it have overshadowed the incredible week of reporting we just had and distracted from the work of every single journalist in this organization,” he said.

Behind the scenes, the CNN boss has also attempted to contain the fallout from the profile. Licht spoke at length to the Atlantic about his disagreements with the way that CNN covered the Covid-19 pandemic. As Semafor reported on Sunday, this criticism frustrated many CNN staffers, including many on the health team, which covered the pandemic extensively for years. Two people with knowledge of the call told Semafor that after the profile was published, Licht reached out to an executive producer on the health team to explain his critical comments about CNN’s coverage of the pandemic.

Leavy, the former chief corporate affairs officer for CNN’s parent company Warner Bros Discovery, did not respond to a request for comment.