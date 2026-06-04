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Trump plans $700 million boost for coal

Jun 4, 2026, 10:22am EDT
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A coal-fired power plant operates in the background of the recently built gas-fired power plant.
Dane Rhys/Reuters

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a major new investment in coal-fired power plants today.

Under the plan, first reported by Bloomberg, the government will distribute up to $700 million in funds available through the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to a dozen existing coal plants, as well as funding the construction of two new ones, and a West Coast export terminal.

It’s the administration’s latest step to prolong the life of an industry that most energy experts agree is inexorably in decline — in large part due to record natural gas production, which competes directly with coal in the power market.

In one case, a coal plant in Indiana that was ordered by the administration to stay running beyond its scheduled retirement date will add $1 billion to customer bills over the next two years, its owners said. Notwithstanding the administration’s fixation with coal, solar remains by far the fastest-growing source of new electricity generation in the country.

A chart showing the power generation capacity additions in North America in the last six months by source.
Tim McDonnell
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