Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

SpaceX sets record $1.77T valuation IPO target

Jun 4, 2026, 8:30am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Starship rocket launchpad.
Gabriel V. Cardenas/File Photo/Reuters

SpaceX set a $1.77 trillion valuation target for its IPO, while also looking to widen its offering beyond space launches.

The Elon Musk-led company would raise $75 billion and boost its valuation 40% should it meet its goals, as well as set a new record for the largest public offering ever.

SpaceX is making bold bets: It won a tax exemption on a giant AI chip plant in Texas, which would make it a major semiconductor maker, and is getting ready to test new reentry vehicles that would ease in-orbit manufacturing, as well as filing plans to put up to a million mini data center satellites in space, part of the company’s plan to industrialize Earth’s orbit.

A chart showing the biggest IPOs in history.
Tom Chivers
AD