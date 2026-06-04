Senate Republican defections pile up on Trump priorities

The Senate floor is showcasing deep Republican dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project and his paused “anti-weaponization” fund as Republicans try to pass a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill.

Democrats almost succeeded in shelving the bill entirely this afternoon before Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., blocked them; three of his GOP colleagues joined what became a 49-50 vote to keep debating. S

till, Cassidy made his stance clear, joining an amicus brief with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., stating that the fund “presents an immediate and dire threat to our constitutional order.”

Then 12 Republicans voted to redirect the fund’s money, a substantial rebuke of Trump.

That was followed by seven GOP defections on a Democratic amendment blocking public and private funding for the president’s East Wing renovation without congressional authorization.

There are many more amendments to come in the Senate’s unlimited “vote-a-rama.”