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Senate Republican defections pile up on Trump priorities

Jun 4, 2026, 4:21pm EDT
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Senator Bill Cassidy
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Senate floor is showcasing deep Republican dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project and his paused “anti-weaponization” fund as Republicans try to pass a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill.

Democrats almost succeeded in shelving the bill entirely this afternoon before Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., blocked them; three of his GOP colleagues joined what became a 49-50 vote to keep debating. S

till, Cassidy made his stance clear, joining an amicus brief with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., stating that the fund “presents an immediate and dire threat to our constitutional order.”

Then 12 Republicans voted to redirect the fund’s money, a substantial rebuke of Trump.

That was followed by seven GOP defections on a Democratic amendment blocking public and private funding for the president’s East Wing renovation without congressional authorization.

There are many more amendments to come in the Senate’s unlimited “vote-a-rama.”

Burgess Everett
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