Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Intelligence alliance warns of China’s spy recruiting efforts

Jun 4, 2026, 8:32am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A person pressing a LinkedIn app.
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance warned that China was using LinkedIn and other social media platforms to recruit spies. The alert from the grouping — made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US — reflected concern that Beijing is using AI to flood recruitment sites with deceptive offers in order to tap into sensitive data and information. It is part of long-running fears over Chinese espionage in the West more broadly: Britain delayed the approval of a new Chinese embassy complex over worries Beijing would use it for spying, while the FBI warns that Chinese intelligence efforts represent “a grave threat to the economic well-being” of the US. Beijing called the accusations “entirely fabricated and … malicious slander.”

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD