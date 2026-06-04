Intelligence alliance warns of China’s spy recruiting efforts

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance warned that China was using LinkedIn and other social media platforms to recruit spies. The alert from the grouping — made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US — reflected concern that Beijing is using AI to flood recruitment sites with deceptive offers in order to tap into sensitive data and information. It is part of long-running fears over Chinese espionage in the West more broadly: Britain delayed the approval of a new Chinese embassy complex over worries Beijing would use it for spying, while the FBI warns that Chinese intelligence efforts represent “a grave threat to the economic well-being” of the US. Beijing called the accusations “entirely fabricated and … malicious slander.”