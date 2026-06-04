Exclusive / House Republicans struggle to win promotions

House Republicans aren’t having the best luck seeking higher office.

Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and President Donald Trump-endorsed Randy Feenstra of Iowa both lost gubernatorial primaries this week, joining statewide primary losers Buddy Carter in Georgia and Wesley Hunt and Chip Roy in Texas.

Those losses may multiply.

Trump backed South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette over Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman in the state’s gubernatorial race. Rep. John Rose is an underdog to Sen. Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee’s governor race. Rep. Mike Collins is facing Derek Dooley for Georgia’s Senate nomination. And Arizona Reps. David Schweikert and Andy Biggs are facing off in their own gubernatorial primary.

It’s not all bad news: Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Andy Barr, R-Ky., won their Senate primaries, and Reps. Julia Letlow, R-La., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Barry Moore, R-Ala., and Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., look favored.