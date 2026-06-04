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Hezbollah rejects Israel ceasefire

Jun 4, 2026, 6:56pm EDT
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Smoke rises from a blast near Lebanon’s Crusader-era Beaufort Castle
Stringer/Reuters

Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday shortly after it was announced, denting hopes for peace in the region.

Israel pounded southern Lebanon with strikes just before the truce — which was brokered by the US following Israel-Lebanon talks a day earlier — took effect, leading to a “grimly familiar” reality on the ground, The New York Times wrote.

A Beirut-based Carnegie expert called it a “performative ceasefire” with “all the packaging for a great declaration, but no commitment.” The fighting threatens to further imperil the US’ talks with Iran, which has pegged a peace deal to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

J.D. Capelouto
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