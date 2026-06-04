GOP pushes back on Trump, votes to stop Iran war

The Republican-led US House of Representatives symbolically rebuked President Donald Trump over his war against Iran, the latest sign of widening intra-party rifts over the conflict. Trump has faced growing GOP pressure over a $1.8 billion government “anti-weaponization” program that critics have labelled a “slush fund,” as well as his nomination of a MAGA enforcer as the acting director of national intelligence, and his undermining of establishment lawmakers in primaries. His approval rating in May dropped to its lowest level since the start of his second term and dragged down the party’s chances ahead of November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are forecast to lose their House majority while the Senate race looks neck-and-neck.