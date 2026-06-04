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Google strikes first-of-it-kind deal with a virtual power plant

Jun 4, 2026, 10:25am EDT
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Tanks containing coolant for servers are seen at a Google Data center.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Google laid out the next steps in its plans to provide power for its AI data centers. On Wednesday the company announced a deal with the “virtual power plant” startup Voltus, in which Google will finance a program for parts of the Mid-Atlantic US grid that will pay other households and businesses to curb their consumption at certain times.

It’s a first-of-its-kind deal, the companies said, that will free up 100 megawatts for Google’s use without having to build any new infrastructure. The tech firm also unveiled a new set of standards for its water consumption, which includes a commitment that by 2030, it will return more water to local ecosystems than its data centers consume. And to pay for all of this, the company said it will sell $85 billion in shares — an unusual move for a cash-rich tech giant that illustrates the massive scale of capital required for the data center power push.

Tim McDonnell
AD