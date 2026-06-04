California city bans data center construction as opposition grows nationwide

A California city appears to have voted to permanently ban the construction of data centers within its limits, underlining growing public opposition to the AI infrastructure buildout.

Exit polls suggest 86% of Monterey Park voters backed the prohibition, following a proposal to build a 247,000-square-foot installation. Other legislatures have enacted pauses or bans, but this is believed to be the first move of its kind.

US voters are increasingly turning against data centers: One pollster found 71% opposed one being built near their homes, up from 42% nine months ago. It is part of growing anti-AI sentiment, Gizmodo reported, with young people — those most affected by apparently AI-driven labor-market slowdowns — most strongly opposed.