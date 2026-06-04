AI executives make rare collective warning on bioweapons threat

AI CEOs Dario Amodei, Demis Hassabis, and Sam Altman — rivals who have publicly been at odds on numerous issues — jointly called for laws to prevent AI being used to create bioweapons.

The Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI bosses warned that AI systems “outperform PhD-level virologists” on many biotech questions and could be used to make deadly pathogens. Some scholars have warned that bioengineered pandemics along with AI are among the greatest threats to human survival, and the latter’s ability to supercharge the former makes each more deadly.

The US government is becoming more interventionist on AI safety, with President Donald Trump signing a controversial executive order asking tech firms to voluntarily submit frontier models for safety inspections.