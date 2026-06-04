Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

A debut novel flavored with Urdu and Arabic slang

Jun 4, 2026, 11:04am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Semafor Recommends graphic

Wimmy Road Boyz, by Sufiyaan Salam.

Composed in English and flavored with Pakistani Urdu and Arabic slang, this debut novel by a director of music videos for Elton John follows three young men of South Asian descent on a single boisterous evening on Manchester’s “Curry Mile.”

A young Salam began reading James Joyce’s Ulysses on the same day he attended a Pakistani rapper’s show, inspiring him to treat the two modes with “the same kind of respect or care,” he told the BBC.

A “coming-of-age meets state-of-the-nation novel,” Wimmy Road Boyz “tears through Britain’s social fabric to examine toxic masculinity, community and youth culture,” The Guardian wrote. Buy Wimmy Road Boyz from your local bookstore.

Brendan Ruberry
AD