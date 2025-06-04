Ukraine launches huge Russia-Crimea bridge attack

Ukraine said it used underwater explosives to damage a bridge linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula, Kyiv’s second high-profile operation against Moscow in days.

The strike — the third attack on the bridge since the start of the war — comes after a sophisticated Ukrainian drone assault on parked Russian bombers. June has quickly become “an ill-fated month for Russia’s armed forces,” The Economist wrote, projecting that Moscow is on track to suffer its millionth casualty this month.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to face little domestic pressure to end the war: He has used “ideological militarization” to convince most Russians they are waging war “against an imperialistic NATO and that there is glory in death,” the magazine wrote.