Putin questions peace talks after accusing Ukraine of ‘organizing terrorist attacks’

Russian President Vladimir Putin cast doubt on holding peace talks with Ukraine Wednesday, accusing Kyiv of being behind attacks on two bridges in Russia that killed seven.

“How can meetings be held under these conditions?” Putin said in a televised meeting with Russian officials. “Who negotiates with those who rely on terror?”

The comments appeared to dash Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer of an immediate ceasefire followed by direct negotiations with Putin.

US President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that there will be no “immediate peace” after a phone call with Putin who said he would have to respond forcefully to Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields.

Ukraine has pulled off a string of attacks deep into Russia in recent weeks, but has not commented on the bridge explosions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine will schedule further peace talks after negotiations earlier this week.