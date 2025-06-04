Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Left-wing leader Lee wins South Korea election

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Reporter and Lead Writer, Semafor Flagship
Jun 4, 2025, 5:23am EDT
East Asia
Lee Jae-myung greets his supporters in front of the National Assembly in Seoul.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A left-wing opposition leader won South Korea’s presidential election Tuesday, official vote tallies showed.

Lee Jae-myung defeated a conservative candidate who served in the cabinet of Yoon Suk Yeol, the former president ousted from office after his botched martial law declaration in December.

The election could bring “kind of a return to normal politics” after the tumultuous six months and as US tariffs offer fresh economic uncertainty, an expert said. Lee is expected to seek stronger ties with China and more engagement with North Korea.

He ran as a unifying candidate after the martial law debacle, but he “will need to navigate a deeply polarized electorate and a shifting geopolitical landscape,” Korea JoongAng Daily wrote.

AD
AD